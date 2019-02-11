Fallout 76 glitch traps players in a sealed-off vault full of unreleased content

For the Fallout faithful still exploring the West Virginian wastes of Fallout 76 , a few Vault-Tec Vaults have remained mysteriously off-limits - unless you accidentally get teleported into them. Reddit user McStaken has shared some sights from inside the currently locked Vault 63 after their group inadvertently warped inside with no way out (besides the trusty life-saver that is fast-travel).

McStaken's Reddit post explains how they got into this mess in the first place. "We entered the vault accidentally while doing a Rad-Rat Horde event," they wrote. "We're now trapped in here. So enjoy pictures and Bethesda, send a Vault-Tec rescue party!" No one could blame McStaken for documenting their unexpected venture beyond Vault 63's sealed entrance, though there was some concern that even being there at all could result in a permanent ban. Bethesda set a precedent for banning those who explore unreleased content when it punished some players who entered the secret 'dev room' containing every item in the game (and then some).

Fortunately, McStaken reported their experience by submitting a bug report ticket to Bethesda, and the powers that be at Bethesda have been kind. "Glad to hear you got in and out of the Vault in one piece," wrote community manager jessBethesda in a reply . "These Vaults are still under construction, but we look forward to sharing more on how they will become part of the game. In the meantime, we also appreciate when players like yourself let us know about stuff like this."

While most Fallout 76 players will have to wait until some in-game event opens up the locked vaults that dot the landscape, it's nice to know that McStaken and co. weren't punished for their unintentional foray into an unfinished level. It's also fortunate that they weren't stuck in there forever, lest they become more environmental-storytelling skeletons.

If you want to get started in West Virginia, our Fallout 76 tips will help you survive the harsh wilderness.

