Fall Guys season 3.5 teaser reveals some big changes for the mid-season

The first Fall Guys season 3.5 teaser from Mediatonic is here, offering a sneak peek at what players can expect from the mid-season refresh.

Fall Guys season 3.5 is officially subtitled "stop with the yeets name it anything else just don't include the word yeet please im begging you" according to Mediatonic, and on top of trolling the hell out of fans who still aren't over the addition of Big Yeetus , the update will introduce an entirely new level, a bunch of variations on existing levels, and more. Here's the teaser from the studio itself.

What will be in Season 3.5?😎🆒 A brand new level😎🆒 40+ new variations for our existing levels😎🆒 Fall Feed 👀😎🆒 New DLC pack!😎🆒 Godzilla, Sonic, and Goose Game costumes available in regular store!😎🆒 New shows and costumes to go live over the coming weeks pic.twitter.com/2rPEuIIjZOJanuary 25, 2021

We've already gotten a look at one of those variations, including a very inconveniently placed fan which will give the aforementioned Big Yeetus an even better chance to bonk your poor little jelly bean athlete into the stratosphere.

lmao who put that fan there? pic.twitter.com/1aVWkrlj04January 22, 2021

Other notable changes coming in Fall Guys season 3.5 include new shows and costumes, a new DLC pack, and the return of the Godzilla, Sonic, and Goose Game costumes to the regular store. The most important addition of all are the penguins Bert, Bort, and Bart coming to additional levels, allowing Fall Guys players to manifest their latent Super Mario 64 bloodlust and drop cute little penguins off the edge of stages. They're probably fine, right?

While Fall Guys remains a PlayStation and PC exclusive for now, recent rumors pointed toward it also coming to Xbox Game Pass - unfortunately, publisher Devolver Digital has said flat out they aren't true .