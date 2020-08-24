Fall Guys is coming to mobile devices, but only in China for now

A Fall Guys mobile version is coming, though you may have a tough time finding it outside of China.

The online game that blends battle royale multiplayer with goofy game show challenges has been a hit since it debuted on PC and PS4 earlier this month. Now gaming company Bilibili has picked up the rights to bring Fall Guys to mobile devices in China. For the moment, there's no indication that the deal could also mean Western audiences can look forward to playing Fall Guys on their phones.

Daniel Ahmad, an analyst who specializes in the games industry throughout China and Asia, broke the news for English-speaking audiences on his Twitter account over the weekend.

Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China. The game released for PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 and has become a viral hit.

This is the first official announcement of Fall Guys expanding beyond its launch platforms of PS4, where it debuted as a free PS Plus game , and Steam. Developer Mediatonic has indirectly addressed the potential for Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions, saying it "would love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line".

Fall Guys has quickly become a global phenomenon, though console gaming makes up a small portion of the Chinese games industry. It makes sense that Fall Guys would debut on mobile for Chinese audiences - we'll have to wait and see whether it will get a similar debut in the rest of the world.

Trying to navigate crowded seesaws on a virtual joystick sounds like a special kind of hell to me, but other than that Fall Guys on mobile seems like a natural fit.