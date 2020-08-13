Fall Guys could come to other platforms if the devs see a demand

For the moment, the only ones who can experience the unbridled joy of being a little jelly bean on a mission to win in Fall Guys are people with a PS4 or PC, but that could change if enough fans ask for it.

On Mediatronic's FAQ page for Fall Guys, one of the questions asks if the battle royale phenomenon will ever release on other platforms. Here's the reply from Mediatronic, which essentially boils down to "if enough people want it, sure."

"To start with, Fall Guys will only be available on PS4 and Steam. We'd love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line. Please let us know on Twitter and Discord which platforms you'd like us to release on next - we'd love to see how much demand there is!"

You can head to the studio's Discord or Twitter account to let them know to which platform you want to see Fall Guys ported. Personally, I think it'd make a great fit in the Switch - not too visually demanding, and perfect for quick 'pick-up-and-play' sessions. Of course, the best-case scenario is having it be released every platform with full crossplay, but I won't get my hopes up just yet.

And if you thought Fall Guys was all about shoving your way through crowded obstacles like you're at the airport, well, you're mostly right. But as we reported earlier today, there's actually a thin layer of Fall Guys lore that makes the whole thing surprisingly... dark.

We know it's a bit early, but here's what we know so far about Fall Guys season 2.