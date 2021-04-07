There’s a longer deleted scene of Zemo dancing in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has shown us a new side to Marvel villain Baron Zemo – one that looks to throw some shapes on the dance floor. Now actor Daniel Brühl, who plays Zemo in the Disney Plus series, has revealed the origins of the memetastic scene, as well as revealing intel about the existence of a longer (dance-heavy) deleted scene.

Speaking to EW, Brühl revealed that the initial dancing sequence with Zemo, as part of the gang’s trip to Madripoor in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s third episode, wasn’t in the script.

"[That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco," he said. "I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves."

The dance may have been improvised, but Brühl was convinced it would be left on the cutting room floor. "I was 100 percent sure that they would cut it out [of the show]. I was really surprised and happy that they kept it."

Brühl added that, yes, there was an extended dance scene which, understandably, didn’t make the cut: "It was a long dance," Brühl said. "There's more to it, but they cut this little moment."

Brilliantly, fans have now petitioned Marvel Studios to #ReleaseTheZemoCut on Twitter.

There is a longer cut of Zemo dancing in the club in #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier says EW So ok.... I’ll start it....#releasethezemocut pic.twitter.com/Nl3qAAcZLsApril 6, 2021 See more

This is a campaign I can get behind! #ReleaseTheZemoCut https://t.co/nECLsX4hrWApril 7, 2021 See more

No official reply yet, though we hold out hope that one day we’ll see Zemo two-stepping with the best of ‘em.

