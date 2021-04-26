Falcon and The Winter Soldier hidden detail makes the finale's saddest scene hit even harder

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier finale marked a definitive shift in how the MCU treats its heroes. Not only did Sam Wilson fully embrace the Captain America mantle, there was also a small moment of reflection for the world's forgotten hero, Isaiah Bradley.

Towards the end of the episode, Sam shows Isaiah his new legacy after years of mistreatment and incarceration: a fully-fledged museum exhibit, complete with a statue and words engraved on a piece of marble.

In case you were weepy-eyed or not quick enough on the draw with the pause button to see what the full tribute said, one eagle-eyed Redditor has revealed the full text. You can also see the image below.

#SamWilson revealing himself as #CaptainAmerica, despite #IsaiahBradley’s thoughts on it, and Sam making a tribute for Isaiah in the Smithsonian and showing him and Eli was amazing to see. You can tell that meant so much to Isaiah AND probably Elijah too!#ElijahBradley #Patriot pic.twitter.com/XXPgh1eig9April 24, 2021 See more

"Isaiah Bradley is an American hero whose name went unknown for too long," the tribute begins.

"Isaiah was one of a dozen African-American soldiers who were recruited against their will and without their consent for participation in human testing in pursuit of the Super Soldier Serum. Most did not survive. The few who lived through testing were sent on secret missions during the Korean War. During the conflict, against all odds, Isaiah Bradley rescued his fellow soldiers and 25 other POWs from behind enemy lines.

However, fearful of the ramifications of a black super soldier, some individuals within the government tried to erase Isaiah's story from history. His family was issued a falsified death certificate. And for decades, the truth of his unflinching bravery was buried."

Now, the world knows the truth. Isaiah Bradley was a hero – and his selfless actions will live on forever. It's the perfect button for a series that touched upon what it means to be a hero – especially a Black hero – in uncertain and troubling times. Now, if you don't mind us, someone’s chopping onions nearby…

