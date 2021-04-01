Falcon and The Winter Soldier dethrones Attack on Titan as world’s most popular show

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is not only the most popular series on Disney Plus. According to a report from an analytics firm, it’s the most popular show on the planet right now.

New data from Parrot Analytics (via Forbes) reveals the extent of Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s sheer popularity. Using a baseline of ‘demand’ for an ‘average show’, Parrot Analytics suggests – using various factors – that Falcon is 92.6x more popular than the average, putting it firmly on top spot.

Attack on Titan season 4, which has recently announced a 2022 return date – was the previous holder of the crown.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier is even soaring above Marvel’s other Disney Plus series, WandaVision, at the same stage. The adventures in Westview were marked as being 67.6x more in-demand than the average. The Mandalorian still leads the way, though, at a Beskar-clad best rating of 108x after its first episode, reaching north of 150x by the season’s end.

But, still, it’s no surprise to see Falcon and The Winter Soldier has already got people talking. Everything from a new Captain America (John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell) to a mysterious group, the Flag Smashers, have set tongues wagging.

Teasing her Flag Smasher Karli Morgenthau character in a recent roundtable attended by GamesRadar+, actor Erin Kellyman said, "She is a really determined and passionate young woman, and she won't let anybody or anything get between her and what she's trying to achieve. And I think you'll see that, as well, play out. You'll understand that about her."

With Zemo on the way, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3 runtime potentially being the longest yet, there’s bound to be even more to discuss over the virtual watercooler this weekend.

