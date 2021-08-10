F1 2021 patch notes disable 3D audio for headsets while devs work on a fix

The latest F1 2021 patch notes are full of bug fixes and tweaks, including outright disabling 3D audio for headphones while the developers work on smoothing out its related issues.

F1 2021 patch 1.06 started rolling out this week with a list of changes largely focused on clearing up smaller issues which have emerged since Codemasters' racing game hit the track in July. If you've been playing with 3D audio on a headset, there's a good chance you've already run into some of the issues the F1 2021 patch notes mention; Codemasters hasn't provided any specific plans for how long the feature will need to remain disabled, but hopefully it's just a quick pit stop before it can rejoin the race and start encircling your head in engine sounds again.

Mind that you can still use headsets in general with the game - in fact, the patch notes also cleared up issues that could cause audio to stutter when connecting an official Xbox headset to your controller. Non-headset-related fixes include changes to ensure force feedback will work on Thrustmaster wheels on PC (launching it from a desktop shortcut or in windowed mode with Task Manager in the background could previously prevent it from working).

You'll also find Quick Practice no longer causes "excessive wear" to components, and Codemasters has re-balanced several chapters of the single-player Braking Point campaign on Normal difficulty. You can check out the full patch notes for F1 2021 on EA's official site .