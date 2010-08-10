Enter The Void trailer

Enter The Void , the new film from Argentinean auteur Gaspar Noé, has had its US trailer released online.



And it’s every bit as trippy and gorgeous as you’d expect from the man who gave us the controversial nailbiter Irreversible .



Having opened at Cannes last year, Enter The Void caused quite a stir with its shocking images – some loved it, some abhorred it. Either way, everybody seems to have an opinion about it.



The plot finds a young man attempting to gain custody of his younger sister after their parents are murdered, only for him to discover that he is dying.



Incorporating dream sequences that are based on near death experiences and drug-induced hallucinations, the flick contains mostly improvised lines and boasts Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter as sound designer.



Check out the trailer below…

Enter The Void opens in the UK on 24 September.



