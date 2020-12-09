Emily Blunt says Edge of Tomorrow 2’s script is “really promising”

A follow-up to Edge of Tomorrow, the time-bending sci-fi flick starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, is on the way. While details are scarce, Blunt has now revealed that the script is coming along nicely. She also talked about her upcoming Disney blockbuster Jungle Cruise.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Blunt talked about the sequel's script: “It’s really promising and really, really cool. I just don’t know when everything’s going to sort of align, you know what I mean? Between all of our schedules, it would just have to be the right time. But there is something in the works, for sure, that’s a great idea. A great idea.”

It’s not surprising that finding time to make the sequel, reportedly titled Live Die Repeat and Repeat, is apparently proving difficult. Cruise is working on two Mission Impossible films, and is also set to go galactic with the first narrative film ever made in space (on the International Space Station, to be precise) in another team up with Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman.

As for Blunt, she’s got some completed projects coming soon: the delayed A Quiet Place Part 2, as well as Wild Mountain Thyme and Jungle Cruise.

“Dwayne [Johnson] plays Frank, who is this sort of wise-cracking, swindling captain of this rather Frankenstein-ish boat that’s supposed to get us down the Amazon River,” Blunt said of Jungle Cruise. “And I play Lily, who’s this sort of reckless, exciting, determined explorer, so there’s a bit of a role reversal as to who’s in charge. She’s one of these people who dives head first into situations and thinks about it later.”

She added: “DJ plays a more unwilling character and a more cynical character. So it was really exciting to play with the reversal of those roles. We fight and bicker and contend our way down the Amazon River, but ultimately, it’s a love story and it’s so romantic. It was so nostalgic for us to film it because we were both completely madly in love with Raiders of the Lost Ark and Romancing the Stone when we were growing up. So it was a terribly nostalgic experience for us to shoot it, and I cannot wait for you guys to see it. It’s really special.”

Jungle Cruise arrives on July 30 2021.