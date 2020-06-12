Elizabeth Moss and The Handmaid’s Tale director rejoin forces for thriller Run Rabbit Run

Emmy-nominated The Handmaid’s Tale director Daina Reid is set to join forces once more with Elisabeth Moss for Australian thriller movie Run Rabbit Run, Deadline reports.

The modern-day ghost story will follow fertility doctor Sarah (Moss) as she tries to make sense of her young daughter Mia’s sudden and strange behaviour, which will force her to confront a ghost from her past. Novelist Hannah Kent has written the screenplay and Moss is set to produce alongside her partner Lindsey McManus, with Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw.

Moss, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale, recently wowed audiences in the surprise hit, The Invisible Man . She proved her horror chops in the film, directed by Leigh Whannell, and is next appearing in Wes Anderson’s long-awaited The French Dispatch.

The actress, made famous for her role in Mad Men, has previously expressed her fondness of darker stories. Speaking recently to Digital Spy Moss said, "I find them really enjoyable and challenging to me, it's more fun to run around and do crazy sh*t than to be happy on screen."

"I wish the narrative was that I was some dark, serious person. I wish I was more like Joaquin Phoenix or something, but I just find them really fun," she added. Moss got to show off her darker side again in her latest movie Shirley, which tells the story of famed gothic horror novelist Shirley Jackson and is available now On Demand.