Elder Scrolls Online next-gen upgrade release date set for June

Zenimax Online and Bethesda have revealed that the Elder Scrolls Online next-gen upgrade release date is set for June 8. Like a lot of PS5/Xbox Series X-enhanced games, you'll get the upgrade for free if you own or purchase a copy of the game on current-gen consoles.

You can expect the PS5 and Xbox Series X version of Elder Scrolls Online to feature enhanced lighting, reflections, textures, and sound, as well as a host of other additions like improved anti-aliasing, and upgraded ambient occlusion and SSGI. Load times have also been reduced by almost 50%.

You'll also have your choice of fidelity and performance modes, whether you prefer to go with the best-looking experience possible or the highest-possible frame rate. Fidelity mode boosts the resolution up to 4K while performance mode keeps you at a steady 60FPS for the smoothest gameplay experience.

"Experience Tamriel like never before thanks to the power of the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 with Console Enhanced, a new version of The Elder Scrolls Online that brings next-gen fidelity and performance, completely free for all ESO players," Bethesda says of the next-gen update. "Experience improved textures, reflections, shadows, draw distance, and more with this massive leap forward for the game on next-gen consoles."

Elder Scrolls Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade arrives on the same day as the MMO's next major expansion, titled Blackwood, which headlines the title's year-long Gates of Oblivion saga.

Check out all the upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games we can't wait to play.