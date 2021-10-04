Elden Ring reportedly in "the final stages of development"

By

Not long now until we get to experience the FromSoftware game ourselves

Elden Ring
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring is reportedly in "the final stages of development" according to developer FromSoftware. 

In a recent interview with Famitsu (via GameRant) FromSoftware’s Yasuhiro Kitao said that "we're in the final stages of development, and we're moving forward quietly.” The upcoming dark fantasy RPG is due to release in January 2022 - so it’s good to hear that production has begun wrapping up ready for next year’s release. 

Elsewhere in the interview Kitao also gave us more of an insight into the highly anticipated game adding that "It's a culmination of FromSoftware's expertise in dark fantasy action," he continues, "you can enjoy the high level of difficulty and the sense of accomplishment of overcoming it, the joy of discovering the unknown, and the creation of the world setting."

News on Elden Ring has been a little sparse since its announcement at E3 2019, however, we did get our first proper look at its gameplay during Summer Games Fest 2021. We also got some new screenshots of the game around GamesCom 2021. 

Already concerned that you might struggle with the new FromSoftware game? Don’t worry, Kitao also recently revealed that Elden Ring was made for "all sorts of players," not just "hardened veterans" so newcomers shouldn’t have a problem getting into the dark fantasy game.

Elden Ring is set to release on January 21, 2022, and will be available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. 

For more upcoming games to look forward to, take a look at our new games 2021 list. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.