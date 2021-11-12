Every Elden ring class explained

The best Elden Ring classes can dramatically alter your early-game experience and help jump-start your dream character build, but like the classes in the Dark Souls games, they're more of a starter kit than anything. Your choice of Elden Ring class determines your initial gear and stats, but it doesn't lock you out of any particular play styles or equipment. If you start as a melee-based class and fall in love with magic later on, you can always level up your Intelligence or Faith to add magic to your build.

We've seen five Elden Ring classes so far, with many more still to be revealed, and we spent some time with each of them for our Elden Ring hands-on preview. Here's how the next line of starters is shaping up so far.

Warrior

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Elden Ring Warrior starts with two scimitars which can be dual-wielded for powerful combo attacks. You've also got a buckler for parrying and some decent light armor. With high dexterity and endurance, the Warrior is one of the more mobile and flexible classes, favoring melee and weapon skills over magic.

Enchanted knight

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Elden Ring Enchanted Knights enjoy a powerful shield, detailed silver armor, a trusty winged spear, and two powerful sorceries – the Glintstone Pebble projectile and Carian Piercer lance attack. This class has high strength and intelligence, making it an excellent starter class for aspiring mages and spell swordsmen.

Prophet

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

With ratty armor and a simple wooden club, the Elden Ring Prophet might not look like much, but it comes with two incredibly powerful incantations and a catalyst to cast them. The Heal incantation lets you turn FP into HP, and the Beast Claw incantation is devastating against groups of enemies. This class has tons of FP and high Faith.

Champion

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Elden Ring Champion is sort of the barbarian of Elden Ring. It starts with a battle axe, a flimsy shield, and a catalyst it can use to cast the Dragonfire pyromancy. The Champion trades FP for higher Strength and Vigor, making it a tanker, more melee-friendly Faith starter than the Prophet.

Bloody Wolf

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

With the best melee stats of the known Elden Ring classes, a bastard sword with good range, and a solid set of armor, the Bloody Wolf is one of the best duelists out there. This class will probably appeal to longtime Dark Souls fans since it's so melee-focused, with high Strength letting you use heavier armor, weapons, and shields. You may find yourself tight on ranged options, but that's nothing a few weapon skills can't fix.