Elden Ring announcement “is not happening” according to Xbox marketing chief

Several rumours surrounding the highly anticipated Elden Ring has caused a spokesperson from Microsoft to clarify that the developers will not be making any Xbox-related announcements just yet.

Aaron Greenberg, who is the marketing chief for Microsoft, retweeted an article that hinted at possible Elden Ring news being released later this month. Greenberg added his own message in the tweet which read: “Just to set expectations: this is not happening.”

Just to set expectations: this is not happening. There are always things we have in the works, but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this. https://t.co/nO868SCbpZFebruary 28, 2021

Not wanting to crush the dreams of many Elden Ring fans though, Greenberg also added that: “There are always things we have in the works, but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this.”

Fans of the upcoming title had previously been disappointed during the PlayStation State of Play February 2021 event which didn’t feature any news on the game either. This caused the term ‘Elden Ring’ to trend on Twitter during the event and resulted in several tweets from fans who are poking fun at themselves for even getting excited in the first place.

It's worth pointing out that Greenberg's comments don't necessarily relate to Elden Ring, and might simply refer to Microsoft's marketing plans. We do already know that Elden Ring could be in the final stretch of production. As of December 2020, the game was apparently "ready to be shown" , but just a few days after this information came to light, Jeff Grubb from GamesBeat also detailed that fans should expect to wait a little longer, but that they shouldn't have to wait "months and months"