"You ready?": Jesse is on the run in the first full Breaking Bad movie trailer

We've had teasers, cryptic tweets, and even a Hollywood Reporter cover feature, but Netflix has finally given us the goods with the first full length trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

The Netflix feature film, which follows the footsteps of Jesse Pinkman after the events of the Breaking Bad series finale, suggests that everyone's favourite drug dealer isn't in the clear just yet, as the trailer goes to great lengths to demonstrate.

Check out the full two minute promo below:

While it's still fairly vague and light on dialogue, this third (and potentially final) Breaking Bad movie trailer confirms that two of the show's familiar faces - Skinny Pete and Badger - will be returning for this feature-length sequel, and fans are already theorising over the identity of that voice at the end; the one who asks Jesse if he's ready for... something.

The most popular prediction is that it belongs to the Vacuum Repair man (Robert Forrester) who helps Walter White and Saul Goodman disappear in Breaking Bad season 5, suggesting Jesse is looking to leave his past behind for good. The fact that we see the Albuquerque native holding a gun at frequent intervals, however, suggests he may need to kill a few more people first.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hits Netflix worldwide on October 11, and the cinematography seen in this trailer alone suggests it has all the makings of streaming masterpiece. Fingers crossed.

