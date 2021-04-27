eBay Australia is selling the Xbox Series S for AU$424

Here's a rare deal: if you're still struggling to find an Xbox Series X or PS5 in Australia, you might want to consider an Xbox Series S in the meantime. Why? Because it's currently on sale for a cool AU$424.15 on eBay, via the Big W Online store. That's down from the usual AU$499 RRP, which we haven't seen budge since launch.

Some caveats: you'll need to be an eBay Plus member, but you can always sign up for a free trial. You'll also need to use the code PLUSFL15 at checkout.

The Xbox Series S has been widely available in Australia for several months now, unlike the more powerful new-gen consoles. And yeah, it is underpowered compared to its bigger siblings, but it's still a brilliant piece of kit. In our Xbox Series S review we admired its small form factor and impressive backwards compatibility.

Still, it's a compromise. If you're still on the look out for the heftier new-gen boxes, you can check out our guides on where to buy a PS5 in Australia, or where to buy an Xbox Series X.

On the lookout for other big gaming bargains? Check out our regularly updated list of the best gaming deals in Australia.