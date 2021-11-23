Early Black Friday gaming monitor deals knock $180 off the Samsung Odyssey G5

Black Friday gaming monitor deals are getting better by the day, and a newly updated discount on the Samsung Odyssey G5 is one of the best deals yet. Best Buy has this stunning 32-inch, curved, 1440p monitor for $249.99 (normally $429.99), the lowest price it's ever seen, even beating limited-time deals at competitors like Amazon.
The Samsung Odyssey G5 was $289.99 just days ago, and that was already a good deal. With Best Buy now knocking a full $180 off its usual price, this monitor is a true steal. For $249, you're getting a wide QHD screen sporting a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Unless you're dead-set on enormous ultra-wide ranges or refresh rates north of 200Hz, there's really nothing to dislike here.
The Samsung Odyssey G7, which is remarkably comparable to the G5 in most cases, is on our list of the best gaming monitors for a reason, and the G5 shares many of its strengths. It's got a lower refresh rate than the G7, which sits at a blistering 240Hz, but 144Hz is more than enough for even high-end gaming. The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a solid all-rounder, assuming you like curved screens.
Save $180 - At nearly 50% off, this is one of the best monitor deals we've seen this season. This is a massive discount on a solid model from a reputable brand. Panel size: 32-inch; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Resolution: 1440p (WQHD)
If this monitor isn't checking all your boxes, have a gander at the Black Friday 1440p monitor deals and Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals. And if QHD isn't enough for you, you may find your dream screen among the Black Friday 4K monitor deals.