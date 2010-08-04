Dylan Dog: Dead Of Night footage premieres online

Share

Dylan Dog: Dead Of Night , the new comic adap starring Brando n Routh, has unveiled snippets of footage for the first time via an Italian news report.



Yeah, strange place for it to appear – but considering the movie’s based on an Italian comic it’s perhaps a fitting, if frustrating, place to debut the reel.



Routh plays the titular Dog, a London-dwelling nightmare investigator who goes about the big smoke alongside his assistant Groucho. He’s also perhaps the first ever veggie hero, a complete klutz with the ladies and a recovering alcoholic.



Check out the footage below…

From what we can tell it looks pretty nifty, with dark imagery and decent special effects. We’re also managing to not imagine Routh ripping open his shirt to reveal a giant red S every time he’s on screen, which is progression of some kind.



Sadly, Dylan Dog still doesn’t have a UK release date, even though it’s opening in Italy later this year. Fingers crossed it makes enough noise over there to prick up ears over here.



What do you think of the footage?



Source: [ Quiet Earth ]