Dying Light 2 dev says it announced the sequel "too early"

Techland has acknowledged it may have announced Dying Light 2 "too early".

In an exchange on the game's official Twitter account, the developer disputed claims the game was languishing in "development hell", the term given to games perpetually stuck in the production stage.

"[As far as I know], the definition of a dev hell requires the game to not make any development progress, while DL2 keeps moving forward," the response on Twitter said.

"We announced the game too early but it's far from being in a dev hell."

A subsequent tweet added to the same thread also confirmed that the team was "testing new technologies" to ensure the lengthy development cycle won't have impacted the innovation or technological capacity of the sequel.

"Remember that we're not staying behind, we're testing new technologies and having our own engine allows us to update it as we please so you don't have to be worried about the game looking or being outdated mechanics-wise," the tweet insisted.

ICYMI, on Friday the official Dying Light Twitter account shared a brief teaser slating a "dev update" for Wednesday, March 17.

"We've got a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process," the tweet reads. "Be sure to be with us next Wednesday." The studio then suggested fans tune into the Dying Light Discord server to hear the news first.

After 22 years at the company, Dying Light 2's writer and former art director Pawel Selinger left Techland , writing in his farewell letter that he wishes "Dying Light 2 and subsequent projects will become world hits".