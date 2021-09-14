Dying Light 2 delayed again into 2022

Techland has announced that Dying Light 2 has been delayed to 2022. The open-world RPG was previously scheduled to launch on December 7, 2021, having already suffered numerous delays since its announcement at E3 2018.

In a statement regarding the Dying Light 2 delay, Pawel Marchewka, CEO of Techland, says that "the team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line. The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it."

"It is by far the biggest and the most ambitious project we've ever done. Unfortunately, we've realized for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimize it."

With the studio attempting to polish the game in its content complete state, Dying Light 2 will now release on February 4, 2022.

Marchewka adds that "it has always been our company's goal to build transparent and honest communication with our community, fans, and gamers. Every day, we strive to grow in this element."

In support of that goal, Techland says that it will give the world a closer look at Dying Light 2 Stay Human in October as it allows "press and content creators" to get hands-on with the game for the very first time. Be sure to be on the lookout for our impressions in the coming weeks. The studio has also promised that it will have "exciting news" to share about the game later this month.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is now scheduled to launch on February 4, 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.