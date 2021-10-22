Dune director Denis Villeneuve on post-credits scenes: "I’ve never done that and I would never"

Post-credits scenes are becoming a regular fixture in Hollywood, featuring in everything from Marvel movies to The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark – but not the movies of Dune director Denis Villeneuve.
"I don’t like post-credits scenes," Villeneuve said in an interview with NME. "There is a very specific final emotion that I was looking for with the final frame [of Dune] and I don’t want to mess with that. So no, I don’t use post-credits scenes. I’ve never done that and I would never."
And what about a director's cut? Jason Momoa, who plays Duncan Idaho in Dune, recently called for a "four-to-six hour" version of the movie to be released, telling the New York Times, "I want to see Denis’s whole vision. I don’t want it to be trimmed."
"I love Jason but such a thing doesn’t exist!" Villeneuve said. "The director’s cut is what people are watching in theaters right now. There will be no other cut… Yes, I could have made a much longer, more contemplative movie, but that was not the plan."
That final shot of Dune likely won't be the last we see of Paul Atreides and co., though – while Dune Part 2 hasn't been officially greenlit yet, it's been all but confirmed by Warner Bros.' CEO Ann Sarnoff. "Will we have a sequel to Dune? If you watch the movie you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to that," she said.
Dune is out in US and UK theaters and on HBO Max now. For more viewing inspiration, check out our list of the best sci-fi movies of all time.