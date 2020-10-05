Dune officially delayed to October 2021

Dune has officially been delayed until October 2021, reports Col l ider .

Denis Villeneueve's take on the iconic sci-fi epic was meant to release on December 18 of this year, but with COVID-19 still a tangible threat, it's been pushed to October 1, 2021. With Warner Bros. recently moving Wonder Woman 1984 to Christmas Day (for now), it's likely that the company moved Dune because it believed the unsteady market couldn't support two blockbusters releasing so close together. Interestingly enough, however, the new Dune date means it's releasing the same day as Matt Reeves' The Batman . How's that for competition?

This is a serious bummer for all of us Dune Heads out there, as Villeneueve's take seems poised to loyally honor Frank Herbert's masterpiece while boasting a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, and Stellan Skarsgård. I mean, heck, the Dune trailer had me absolutely salivating, which the Fremen would consider a waste of precious water.

It's unsurprising that Dune has been delayed, however. As we recently reported , No Time to Die was delayed again to April 2021 because of COVID-19. And with Cineworld's Regal Cinemas temporarily closing all of its locations across America, the movie business is taking a serious hit. Big-budget films like Dune and No Time to Die simply can't expect to make a profit when we're still uncomfortable going to the theater.

There's one positive out of all of this: now you have time to read all eight Dune books and become an expert on all things sandworm, Kwisatz Haderach, Bene Gesserit, and more. It also means you have plenty of time to work on that Baron Harkonnen costume.