Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - how to build every room and complete item sets

To make your base as impressive (and homely) as it can be, you're going to need a list of Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes so you can comfortably accommodate your villagers. As well as constructing bedrooms for them to sleep in and kitchens to cook and eat in, you can also make bars, spas, gardens and much more to keep your Dragon Quest Builders 2 villagers happy, with the steady stream of gratitude hearts they drop allowing you to level up your base.
In fact, there are over 100 Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes in total, so it will take a long time to learn them through progression and experimentation alone (thanks to All Gamers for this exhaustive list). That's where we come in, as this guide contains instructions for how to construct every type of room, as well as recipes for sets used within these constructions. Note that due to localisation the names of some of the rooms and items vary between regions, however if yours differ you should still be able to work out what's required without too much bother. Let's get building!
Looking for more help? Then make sure you also check out our essential Dragon Quest Builders 2 tips and find out how to get Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals.
Bedrooms
Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Bedrooms
Basic Bedroom
Bed (Any) x2, Light Source (Any)
Social Bedroom
Bed (Any) x4, Light Source (Any) x2
Communal Bedroom
Bed (Any) x8, Light Source (Any) x4
Prepared Bedroom
Bed (Any), Light Source (Any), Grandfather Clock, Potted Plant (Set)
Farmers' Bedroom
Bed (Any) x2, Light Source (Any), Farming Tools, Firewood
Farmers' Flophouse
Bed (Any) x4, Light Source (Any) x2, Farming Tools x2, Firewood x2
Farmers' Lodge
Bed (Any) x8, Light Source (Any) x4, Farming Tools x4, Firewood x4
Dormitory
Bed (Any) x8, Pot x3, Inn Sign
Better Dormitory
Bed (Any) x8, Pot x3, Inn Sign, Light Source (Any) x2, Stool x2
Luxury Dormitory
Four-poster Bed x8, Pot x3, Inn Sign, Sconce x2, Stool x2, Chest of Drawers
Basic Soldier's Bedroom
Decorative Armour/Swords, Bed (Any) x2, Light Source (Any)
Barracks
Decorative Armour/Swords x2, Bed (Any) x4, Light Source (Any) x2
Bigger Barracks
Decorative Armour/Swords x4, Bed (Any) x8, Light Source (Any) x4
Bathrooms
Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Bathrooms
Double Bathroom
Bathtub/Shower x2, Towel Rack x2, Washtub x2, Light Source (Any)
Private Men's Bathroom
Bathtub/Shower x2, Towel Rack x2, Gentleman Sign
Private Women's Bathroom
Bathtub/Shower x2, Towel Rack x2, Lady Sign
Rustic Bathroom
Basic Bathtub, Towel Rack x3, Washtub x4, Chair (Any)
Deluxe Bathroom
Bathtub x2, Towel Rack x3, Washtub x4, Stool, Light Source (Any), Firewood x2
Shower Room
Shower, Towel Rack, Folding Screen
Scenic Shower Room
Shower x4, Towel Rack x2, Folding Screen x2, Light Source (Any) x2, Window x4
Onsen Bathroom
Onsen Water x10 blocks (dig a hole for them), Flower Petals (on top of Onsen Water), Bathroom Stool x3, Washtub x3, Filter Fountain (next to Onsen Water and pouring into it)
Suspicious Spa
Plasma blocks x10 (dig a hole for them), Evil Item (Any), Bathroom Stool x3, Washtub x3
Swimming Pool
Standard Water x10 blocks (dig a hole for them), Ladder (inside the pool to climb out), Pool Chair, Sun Parasol, Cactus Drink
Kitchens
Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Kitchens
Simple Kitchen
Chest, Bonfire x3
Kitchen Diner
Chest, Bonfire x3, Dining Table (Set)
Agricultural Kitchen
Chest, Sack of Wheat x3, Firewood x2, Bonfire x3
Agricultural Cafe
Chest, Sack of Wheat x3, Firewood x2, Bonfire x3 OR Fiery Frying Pan (Set) x2 OR Brick Barbecue, Dining Table (Set)
Simple Mushroom Cookroom
Chest, Fungus (Any, pick up with gloves and bring inside), Bonfire x2
Deluxe Mushroom Kitchen
Chest, Fungus (Any, pick up with gloves and bring inside), Fiery Frying Pan (Set) x2 OR Brick Barbecue, Dining Table (Set)
Simple Castle Kitchen
Chest, Well, Brick Barbecue
Castle Cafeteria
Chest, Well, Brick Barbecue, Buffet (Set)
Gory Grillhouse
Chest, Meaty Marshy Mountain, Brick Barbecue
Standard Dining Room
Light Source (Any), Dining Table (Set) x4
King's Dining Room
King's Table, Fancy Chairs x4, Crockery x4 (placed by chairs), Candelabra x2, Fireplace, Bold Banner x2
Private Bedrooms
Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Private Bedrooms
Private Bedroom
Resident's Sign (Any), Bed (Any), Light Source (Any), Stool
Master Bedroom
Resident's Sign (Any), Bed (Any), Light Source (Any), Chair (Any), Table (Any), Wall Hanging, Velvet Draping OR Triangular Bunting
Private Noble's Bedroom
Resident's Sign (Any), Four-Poster Bed, Fancy Chair, Fancy Table, Sconce, Wall Hanging
Rough n' Tough Bedroom
Resident's Sign (Any), Barrel, Bottles, Dumb-bells, Light Source (Any), Bed (Any)
Neat n' Sweet Bedroom
Resident's Sign (Any), Dressing Table, Chair, Ornamental Flower, Light Source (Any), Bed (Any)
Royal Bedchamber
Resident's Sign (Any), King-Size Bed, Fancy Chair, Fancy Light Source, Fireplace
Princess Bedchamber
Resident's Sign (Any), Four-Poster Bed, Fancy Chair, Fancy Light Source, Potted Plant (Set)
Simple Shared Bedroom
Resident's Sign (Any) x2, Bed (Any) x2, Light Source (Any), Stool x2
Superior Shared Bedroom
Resident's Sign (Any) x2, Bed (Any) x2, Light Source (Any), Chairs x2, Table, Wall Hanging
Shared Noble Bedroom
Resident's Sign (Any) x2, King-Size OR Four-Poster Bed x2, Fancy Light Source, Fancy Chair x2, Fancy Table, Wall Hanging
Bars
Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Bars
Simple Bar
Cocktail Counter (Set)
Well-Stocked Bar
Cocktail Counter (Set), Social Sippers (Set), Simple Sippers (Set) x2, Beer Cask x2, Pub Sign
Game Bar
Cocktail Counter (Set), Card Table (Set), Darty Party (Set), Water Pitcher, Light Source (Any)
Toilets
Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Toilets
Basic Toilet
Pot OR Toilet (Any), Towel Rack
Shared Toilet
Toilet (Any) x3, Towel Rack x3, Folding Screens x2 (place between the toilets)
Men's Toilet
Toilet (Any) x3, Towel Rack x3, Gentleman Sign
Women's Toilet
Toilet (Any) x3, Towel Rack x3, Lady Sign
Rustic Toilet
Pot OR Toilet (Any), Towel Rack, Haystack
Lovely Toilet
Toilet (Any), Towel Rack, Ornamental Flower
Soldier's Toilet
Toilet (Any), Towel Rack, Wall Flag
Basic Changing Room
Wardrobe, Light Source (Any), Dressing Table, Stool
Pool Changing Room
Wardrobe, Light Source (Any), Towel Rack, Washtub
Bunny Girl Changing Room
Wardrobe, Light Source (Any), Barrel, Ornamental Flower
Beach Changing Room
Wardrobe, Light Source (Any), Towel Rack, Parasol
Chill-Out Room
Comfy Sofa, Potted Flower (Set) x2, Potted Plant (Set) x2, Fireplace, Swabbing Tools
Workshops
Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Workshops
Barn
Chest, Pot, Haystack, Rope, Farming Tools, Firewood
Armoury
Chest, Ornamental Armour/Weapon x4, Barricade x2
Smithy
Forge, Chest, Hanging Bag, Pot
Metalworker's Workshop
Anvil, Chest, Hanging Bag, Weapon Sign
Brewery
Beer Cask x2, Chest, Hanging Bag, Barrel x2
Dyeing Workshop
Slime Paint Barrel x2, Chest, Hanging Bag, Washtub x2
Builder's Workshop
Builder's Table, Chest, Hanging Sacks, Medicinal Mortar, Tool Rack
Item Store
Table, Shop Sign, Price Tag, Crate x2
Weapon Store
Table, Weapon Sign, Price Tag, Decorative Armour/Weapon x2
Social
Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Social
Reception
Table x2, Wall Hanging, Stationery, Candle
Corridor
Light Source (Any) x2, Pillar x2, Ornamental Flower x2, Wall Hanging x2
Pumping Station
Dumb-Bell x2, Mining Tool x2, Towel Rack x2
Relaxation Room
Bed (Any), Curtain x2, Folding Screen, Light Source (Any)
Chapel
Altar, Candle x2, Goddess Statue, Chair (Any) x4
War Room
Emblematic Table, Map, Wargame Piece x2
Wizard's Workshop
Wizard's Workbench, Comfy Cushion, Crystal Ball, Incense Burner
Training Room
Target Dummy x4, Ornamental Spear Rack x2, Wooden Fortification x4
Throne Room
Throne, Bold Banner x4, Brazier x2
Shabby Throne Room
Disfigured Throne
Hargon Chapel
Unholy Altar, False Idol, Small Hargon Wall Gargoyle, Tall Hargon Wall Panel, Double Hargon Wall Panel, Sinister Sconce
Summoning Chamber
Forbidden Altar, Unholy Altar, Chest, False Idol, Peculiar Pillar x2, Sinister Sconce
Creepy Conservatory
Chest, Blooming Poxglove x2, Budding Poxglove x4
Study
Bookshelf x3, Pile of Books x3
Library
Bookshelf x5, Pile of Books x3, Book x3, Table, Chair, Sheets of Paper
Art Spaces
Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Art Spaces
Sculpture Gallery
Stationary Statue, Handrail x3
Picture Gallery
Painting x2, Handrail x4
Large Museum Room
Painting x4, Goddess Statue x2, Handrail x10, Exhibition Sign
Small Exhibition Room
Exhibition Podium x2, Handrail x4
Large Exhibition Room
Exhibition Podium x5, Handrail x10, Exhibition Sign, Exhibition Shelf Connectors x2
Small Treasury
Exhibition Podium, Handrail x2, Treasure Chest x5, Treasure (Any valuable item, try something gold)
Large Treasury
Exhibition Podium, Handrail x2, Treasure Chest x5, Treasure (Any valuable item, try something gold), Pile of Treasure (unlocks when island reaches maximum Luxury level), Bold Banner x2
Weird/Dangerous
Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Weird/Dangerous
Graveyard
Gravestone x3, Flower x3, Bench
Fortune Teller Room
Comfy Cushion, Crystal Ball, Pile of Books, Book, Curtain x2
Mayor's Office
Table x3 (in a row), Planner's Stationery (put along table), Sign, Bell (hit the bell to call everyone in)
Music Hall
Instrument (Cello/Drums/Piano) x3, Stool (not in front of a piano), Curtain x2
Ballroom/Dancing Room
Dancing Platform x3, Light Block, Curtain x4
Prison Cell
Chains, Pot
Execution Chamber
Chains x2, Guillotine (rare drop for defeating a pink dragon by the Material Islands snowy lake), Straw Mattress, Human Bones x2
Playroom/Toy Room
Hammerhood Plush x2, Snow Yeti Rug, Chair
Slime Room (Secret Recipe)
Slime Eye x2, Slime Mouth, Slime Block, Slime Lamp
Light Room
Bench, Sconce x2, Fancy Sconce x2, Brazier x2, Tall Brazier x2
Lava Room
Lava blocks x6 (dig a hole for them), Stone x3
Dragonfly Room
Filthy Water blocks x6 (dig a hole for them), Reeds x3, Dead Tree
Dragonlord's Throne Room (Requires Dragon Quest Builders 1 save file)
Dragonlord's Throne, Dragonlord Banner Flag x2 (rare drop for defeating the Badboon boss by the Material Islands snowy lake), Dragon Column x2
Demonlord's Throne Room (Requires Hargon Chapel first)
Demonlord's Throne, Demonlord's Banner Flag x2, Peculiar Pillar x2
Pot Chamber
Chest, Pot x5
Mushroom Chamber
Chest, Fungus (Any) x6
Wrecking Ball Room
Wrecking Ball explosive
Gardens
Dragon Quest Builders 2 room recipes - Gardens
Ranch
Haystack, Wooden Gate, Grass x5
Animal House
Haystack, Pet Bedding, Pet Bowl
Watering Hole
Water blocks x10 (dig a hole for them), Chest, Washtub, Pot x2
Well Room
Wooden Doormat (use at entrance instead of a door), Well, Flower
Playful Park
Tree Swing (Set), Bench x2, Wooden Plank Pathway x2, Flower x2
Grassy Garden
Bench, Plant x5
Flower Garden
Flower x6, Plant x4
Luxurious Park
Fancy Bench, Rose, Rose Leaves, Blue Hydrangea, Flower x8
Tree Park
Bench, Branch x2, Leafy Tree, Palm Tree, Fir OR Cedar Tree, Birch Tree
Cactus Garden (Don't stack cacti over two blocks tall)
Bench, Small Round Flowering Cactus x3, Cactus Stem x3, Cactus Head x2, Gladiolus, Sunflower
Tropical Garden
Bench, Pongsettia, Bigonia, Tingleweed x5, Fan Fern, Coneconut Tree
Stone Garden
Bench, Large Rock x3, Small Rock x5, Paving Stone x2, Pile of Pebbles
Fountain Garden
Fancy Bench, Water blocks x10 (dig a hole for them), Filter Fountain (position outside the Water blocks), Lily Pad, Lily Flower
Snow Garden
Bench, Snowman, Snowy Cedar Tree x2, Snow Flower x3
Freak-Out Room
Simple Bench, Vile Tile, Huge Horn x2, Septic Shrub x3, Dead Tree x2, Pampas Grass x3
Cantlin Garden
Fancy Bench, Pure Water blocks x8 (dig a hole for them), Holyhock x5, Blossoming Shrub x3, Cherry Blossom Tree, Basic Bridge
Set Recipes
Dragon Quest Builders 2 set recipes
As well as combining items to form new rooms, you can also put them together to create sets, which are both handy on their own and usable in additional room recipes. These are the item combinations that form Dragon Quest Builders 2 set recipes - they involve putting things together logically, so for example if a recipe has a table, seating, and food, then place the food on the table and the chairs next to it so it registers.
Fiery Frying Pan
Bonfire, Frying Pan
Dining Table
Table, Chair, Decorative Food Dish
Buffet
Large Table, Crock Pot, Crockery
King's Banquet
King's Table, Fancy Chairs x4, Decorative Food Dish x4, Candelabra x2
Meal
Large Table, Salad with Soup, Fish Platter OR Meat Platter, Basket of Bread, Decorative Food Dish
Onsen Bath
Onsen Water blocks x10, Scattered Petals OR Lion Fountain
Swimming Pool
Pure Water blocks x10, Ladder (inside pool to climb out)
Cocktail Counter
Bar Counter, Stool x4, Cocktail Shaker
Simple Sipper's Set
Table, Chair, Decorative Drink
Social Sipper's Set
Large Table, Chair x4, Decorative Drink x4
Card Table
Table, Chair x2, Playing Cards
Medication Station
Chair, Crate, First Aid Kit
Rocket Battery
Firework Cannon x3 (placed in a row)
Dracky Totem
Dracky Totem x3 (stacked on top of each other)
Slime Stack
Stackable Slime x3 (stacked on top of each other)
Tree Swing
Tree, Swing
Potted Flower
Pot, Flower
Potted Plant
Pot, Plant
Station
Rail Track, Stop Sign (placed at the end of the track)
Darty Party
Dartboard x3 (place on a wall in a row)
Playable Piano
Grand Piano, Chair
Has Dragon Quest Builders 2 rekindled your love for role-playing games? Then why not check out the 25 best RPG games to play right now (and inevitably over-invest emotionally in).