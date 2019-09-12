Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot gets new trailer and January release date

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an action RPG that follows the chronicles of series hero Goku, or Kakarot, through the story told in Dragon Ball Z, and it's coming January 17, 2020. Announced alongside a new trailer at Tokyo Game Show 2019, new footage shows bits from all corners of the show's history, from the death of Raditz at the hands of Piccolo all the way to the Buu saga, which takes place near the end of Z's story.

The new footage is exciting for Dragon Ball fans who've been waiting for a proper 3d RPG since the Gameboy Advance days. The cel-shaded sagas of Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, and Piccolo in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot come at an ideal time to capitalize on the recent wave of '90s nostalgia in pop culture. A lot of us grew up watching these stories unfold on Toonami, and now we'll get to play through them on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The new trailer shows cel-shaded recreations of iconic scenes from DBZ like Gohan turning Super Saiyan 2 and his subsequent dorky phase seven years later, Frieza getting cut in half by Goku, and a millisecond long clip of Majin Vegeta blowing himself up in an attempt to destroy Buu and save the earth. We also see what I presume to be Goku in his Great Ape form, which we only see a couple times in Dragon Ball Z. It's 100% hype and I'm very much here for it.