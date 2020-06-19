Dragon Age 4 concept art teased, and it's pretty as all hell

Today's EA Play Live event gave us a new - small - look at Dragon Age 4 as part of a montage of games that will appear on PS5 and Xbox Series X. It's the first time we've seen the game since a teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2018 and even if it was just some pretty concept art, we're grateful for the crumbs.
We didn't get any gameplay, new footage, or even the name uttered aloud during today's showcase, but at least we know it's still in production, and looking promising.
It's been six years since Dragon Age: Inquisition, a game that ended with the bombshell that one of your companions, Solas, was actually Fen'Harel, the elven god of betrayal. We knew Dragon Age 4 was going to let us see more of the sneaky slaphead, and Bioware has delivered, as confirmed by a blog post from the studio in September 2019.
"I can say... that one of our projects has a large and growing team in Edmonton working through pre-production, and based on the progress I’m seeing, I can confirm that indeed the Dread Wolf rises."
Last we heard from the rumor mill, Dragon Age 4 was being built with Anthem's toolset under the code name Morrison and would be a live service game. Casey Hudson, GM of Bioware, clarified this didn't mean the death of single-player Dragon Age.
Reading lots of feedback regarding Dragon Age, and I think you’ll be relieved to see what the team is working on. Story & character focused.Too early to talk details, but when we talk about “live” it just means designing a game for continued storytelling after the main story.January 25, 2018
