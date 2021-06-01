Dontnod's Tell Me Why is free to keep on PC this month

All three chapters of Dontnod Entertainment's Tell Me Why are totally free on the Windows Store this month.

As our friends at PC Gamer spotted, the Windows Store listing for the game was quietly updated with a 100% discount over the weekend. Curiously, only the Windows Store is giving the game away; at the time of this writing, it's still being sold for regular price on Steam .

Note that the product description for the game's Windows Store listing incorrectly says that only the first chapter is free, which is probably a leftover from when chapter one became free on all platforms (including Steam) earlier this year. We can confirm that the whole game is indeed up for grabs until June 30, and it seems to be for keeps. Tell Me Why has been available via Xbox Game Pass for some time, but this is the first no-strings-attached freebie for PC gamers.

Dontnod hasn't officially announced the freebie on any of its channels, but with today kicking off Pride Month and Tell Me Why starring trans protagonist Tyler Ronan, it's reasonable to assume that this is part of Dontnod and/or Microsoft's plans for the month.

As Stacey Henley said in our Tell Me Why review , Tyler is, "quite simply, the new gold standard for trans characters in video games. It’s not just that he exists as a trans man leading a major video game, but the confidence with which he is portrayed. The game doesn't shy away from the word 'transgender', nor does it use it melodramatically. Tyler makes references to being on testosterone, and while everyone reacts differently to seeing Tyler for the first time, all seem realistic and none seem mean-spirited or use transphobia to raise the stakes."

Altogether, we found Tell Me Why to be one of Dontnod's best and most impactful stories yet, so it's great to see more opportunities for people to play the whole thing. It was nice to see the first chapter given out on all platforms, but chapter one, in particular, leaves a lot of things unanswered to set up future episodes. With this giveaway, PC users can get the whole experience in one go.