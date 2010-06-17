Doctor Who Preview

Our cryptic, spoiler-free tease of "The Pandorica Opens", the first half of this year's finale...
- Steven Moffat’s on top form with a brilliantly crafted episode – the perfect start to a two-parter.
- The Doctor and Amy visit the oldest planet in the universe, where the first words in history have a familiar ring to them.
- The stakes are every bit as high as in an RTD season finale.
- Characters from earlier in the series make surprise appearances before the opening titles – and we’re not just talking about the series recap.
- There’s something funny going on at Stonehenge.
- If you thought “The Lodger” looked like a money-saving episode, you soon realise where all that spare cash went.
- There’s a scene in a bar rather reminiscent of the Star Wars cantina.
- There’s an armada of alien spacecraft.
- The Doctor gets to deliver one of his “Get out of here!” speeches.
- There’s a brilliant scare involving a human skull.
- You could market an entire range of action figures on the back of this episode alone.
- Amy’s engagement ring is crucial.
- It’ll make you want to go back and watch the whole series again.
- Someone other than the Doctor pilots the TARDIS.
- The Doctor and Amy face a foe reminiscent of fembots.
- There’s a fantastic nod to The Thing.
- The Pandorica does indeed open.
- It also closes.
- The episode ends in a cliffhanger so devilish that it seems utterly inescapable. It’s going to be a very, very long week.
- 26 June 2010 is a very important date indeed – and not just because it’s the day of the series finale.