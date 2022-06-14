Doctor Who casts Neil Patrick Harris as the "greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced"

Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary episode will star Neil Patrick Harris as the BBC show’s latest villain.

Russell T. Davies confirmed the news on social media as filming continues in Cardiff. He hasn’t confirmed exactly who Harris will be playing in the upcoming episode, but the showrunner teased he’ll be a formidable foe for the Doctor.

"Neil Patrick Harris, welcome to Cardiff," he wrote in the announcement on Twitter. "Playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced. Such a great actor, such a great man, it’s an honor and a hoot. Have fun!"

This will be a reunion for the showrunner and actor who previously worked together on the award-winning show It’s A Sin. Harris played Henry Coltrane in the Channel 4 series, but is also known for appearing in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother and Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Harris reacted to the news on Instagram, sharing his excitement to be involved in the show. He wrote: "My current gig. Never looked more dashing. Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse, @russelltdavies63. I’ll try my hardest to do my worst. This Doctor has no idea what’s in store. And even if he does… Who cares? Ha ha ha HA ha-ha-ha!"

While his character has yet to be officially confirmed, some fans have been speculating he could be playing the Celestial Toymaker, based on his outfit. The villain first appeared as a foe to the First Doctor in the 1960s and has made several appearances in varying forms since.

Harris joins new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa in the anniversary special as well as Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney – who will play a character called Rose. Davies previously announced David Tennant and Catherine Tate will also be returning to the show as the Doctor and Donna Noble.

