Division 2 Exotic Holster: How to get the Dodge City Gunslinger’s Holster

At the moment, the Division 2 Exotic Holster is only available on the public test server (PTS) but dedicated players have figured out how to get it already. It’s called the Dodge City Gunslinger’s Holster and it’s the first exotic armor piece in The Division 2 , despite the fact there’s a whole host of Division 2 Exotics when it comes to weapons. If you’re playing on the PTS and you want to hunt for the Division 2 Exotic Holster now - or you’re reading this when it’s gone live on the main servers - we’ve got everything you need to know about how to get the Division 2 Dodge City Gunslinger’s Holster.

How to get the Division 2 Exotic Holster, the Dodge City Gunslinger’s Holster

Since the Division 2 Exotic Holster is the first piece of exotic armor in the game, this is somewhat uncharted territory for everyone. Unfortunately, obtaining the Dodge City Gunslinger’s Holster is easier said than done too, because there’s a number of components to collect and stages to complete.

Firstly, you need to head over to the blueprint vendor in the Base of Operations. She’s the one near the recalibration station and crafting bench. She should have the Holster Intel: Go West, Young Agent project available for purchase. Buy it, then head to the Riverside Gas Station control point which is the one in the far west of the map. Take it over at any level and in the rewards cache should be the Fast Leather Belt component.

Now you need to hunt for three more components, which are each locked behind level four control points. Not specific ones though; you need to take over any Outcast, True Sons, and Hyena control point, with each one upgraded to level four. If you’ve done it correctly, the final wave should have a named enemy wearing a cowboy hat. When you’ve completed each one, you should receive the Ornate Leather Holster, Inverted Leather Holster, and Oiled Hammer Guards.

Now it’s time to get the fourth and final component. Go back to the White House and grab the next project which is called Showdown at High Noon Saloon. It’s just east of the White House, on the border for Downtown East, but you have to ensure you show up shortly after 12pm, hence it being called “High Noon Saloon”. If you turn up before, the Black Tusk enemies won’t show up. You can check the in-game time by entering photo mode.

If you turn up after high noon, a bunch of Black Tusk enemies will spawn. Kill all of them, and the named enemy should have the Holster: Rind component on him. Head back to the White House and submit the completed project to be rewarded with all the relevant parts, along with the Exotic Holster blueprint. You’ll also need one Providence and one Petrov holster to craft it.

Division 2 Exotic Holster talents

The Dodge City Gunslinger’s Holster, like all exotic items in the game, has three unique talents:

+20% Accuracy +20% Stability +40% Reload Speed +400% Optimal Range +20% Revolver Damage Requires a Pistol to be equipped. Quick Draw: Swapping to your pistol reloads all weapons.

Swapping to your pistol reloads all weapons. Perforator: Shots fired from your pistol penetrate enemies.

Pistol headshot kills grant +20% weapon damage and allows your primary and secondary weapons to penetrate enemies for 8s. This duration is increased to 11s when using a revolver.

So essentially, to make the most of this holster, you better get that Magnum equipped, partner.