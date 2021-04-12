Dive back into The Witcher 3 with a new vampire-hunting mod

A The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt mod brings closure to a side storyline that the original game left open-ended.

The Witcher 3 certainly doesn’t lack for content, but that hasn’t stopped an enterprising modder from adding another questline to the game to help tie up some loose ends. We’re going to drop a few spoilers here, specifically related to The Blood and Wine expansion for The Witcher 3, so if you don’t want to know what happens, time to look away.

The mod in question is called A Night to Remember and it centers around a vampire called Orianna, who Geralt meets during this DLC. Geralt chooses to spare Orianna, but vows that if he ever sees her again, he won’t be so generous. In the base game, that’s the last we see of Orianna, who presumably takes Geralt at his word. But that wasn’t good enough for mod creator nikich340, who has created an entirely new quest based around this encounter.

According to the mod description, it features “new writing, cutscenes, voice acting, assets, a special reward, and some difficult decisions…”. There is new voice acting in the mod, but obviously not from the original voice actors. Geralt’s lines are constructed from previous dialogue, cleverly cut together,

You can download A Night to Remember over at NexusMods . The overview page recommends that you complete the main quest for Blood and Wine, along with the “Blood Simple” quest which introduces Orianna. It also recommends that you should be at least level 50 for a comfortable playthrough, though that shouldn’t be too much trouble if you’ve already beaten the main game and DLC.

Interestingly, the events of this mod might just be a fan creation, but it’s all but confirmed to be canon. While we never run into Orianna again in the actual game, her second encounter with Geralt has been hiding in plain sight this whole time in one of The Witcher 3’s pre-launch trailers. The trailer , also called A Night to Remember, showed Geralt battling with a female bruxa vampire who looks an awful lot like Orianna.