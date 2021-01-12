Disney Plus Willow series loses Jon M. Chu as director

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu has announced that he’s stepping away from the upcoming Willow series on Disney Plus.

The series, a sequel to the 1988 movie of the same name, was announced in October 2020 . Chu was set to direct the pilot and executive produce the project, which will see Warwick Davis reprise his role as Willow Ufgood from the original movie.

"I'm heartbroken to let you all know that I unfortunately have to step away from directing Willow," Chu said in a statement . "With the production schedule moving due to continued lockdowns in the UK, and with a new baby coming this summer (surprise!), the timing is just not going to work out for me and my family."

The movie follows Willow, a reluctant farmer who plays a critical role in protecting a baby from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world. The series will take place years after the events of the film and will introduce a host of new characters, too.

"As you may know, Willow has been one of my favorite movies since I was a child, so I'm devastated that I won't be able to work with some of my heroes old and new like Kathy [Kennedy], Ron [Howard], Jon [Kasdan], Wendy [Mericle], Michelle [Rejwan] and the amazing cast and crew they've put together. Like a kid seeing Willow for the first time in the '80s, I will look forward to watching this magical new world unfold as a very enthusiastic fan."

Chu recently directed 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians and he’s helming the upcoming movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical In the Heights.