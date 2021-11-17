Disney Plus reveals its "Season's Streamings" holiday lineup

Disney Plus has released its full festive lineup for the holiday season. There are plenty of movies, specials, shorts, and festive episodes of classic TV shows coming to the streamer before the end of the year, as well as some brand new Disney Plus Originals.

Holiday classics including Home Alone and The Muppet Christmas Carol are on their way, along with wintery favorites like Frozen and Ice Age. Speaking of Frozen, there's a brand new adventure from that universe courtesy of Olaf Presents, and Home Alone gets the reboot treatment with Home Sweet Home Alone. Meanwhile, the MCU gets festive (kind of) with Hawkeye, and the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special brings Christmas to the galaxy far, far away.

As for TV, you can catch festive episodes of all your favorite shows, from The Simpsons to Phineas and Ferb. Scroll down to check out the full list of Disney Plus' "Season's Streamings" movies and shows.

Disney Plus Originals

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – December 17

The Book of Boba Fett – December 29

Hawkeye – November 24

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Home Sweet Home Alone

Godmothered

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Noelle

Olaf Presents

Holiday Movies and Specials

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa – November 19

Babes in Toyland

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Christmas...Again?! – December 3

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

Cloud 9

Cool Runnings

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic

Disney's A Christmas Carol

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney's Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic

The Disney Holiday Singalong

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special – November 26

Ernest Saves Christmas - Premiering November 26

Frozen

Frozen 2

Full-Court Miracle

Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4 – December 17

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist – December 17

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Ice Age – December 3

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas – November 26

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Life Size 2

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas – December 10

Mickey's Christmas Carol

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

The Mistle-Tones

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

The Search for Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Snowball Express

Snowglobe

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Togo

Toy Story: That Time Forgot

'Twas the Night

The Ultimate Christmas Present

While You Were Sleeping

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

12 Dates of Christmas

Holiday Shorts

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

From Our Family to Yours

Olaf's Frozen Adventure

Once Upon a Snowman

Pluto's Christmas Tree

Prep & Landing

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa

Puppy for Hanukkah – November 19

Santa's Workshop

The Small One

Merry Episodes