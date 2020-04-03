Disney Plus' Obi-Wan Kenobi series finds new writer in John Wick producer Joby Harold

After being put on hold, the Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi series is back on track with Joby Harold on board to write the Star Wars series. This is the way.

Following various production changes and delays, the series looks set on a steady path. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Harold – who acted as executive producer on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Edge of Tomorrow – will be overseeing the script. The Hollywood jack-of-all-trades also co-wrote King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Zack Snyder’s upcoming Netflix movie Army of the Dead.

Fans grew concerned when the series was put on hold earlier this year. Rumours circulated that early scripts were a little too similar to The Mandalorian , with Obi-Wan and a young Luke Skywalker mirroring Din Djarin taking care of “The Child”, AKA Baby Yoda. However, Ewan McGregor was quick to dispel any negative speculation, telling IGN : "I’ve read about eighty, ninety percent of what they’ve written so far, and it’s really, really good. It often happens in projects, they just wanted to push it to next year. Nothing more dramatic than that.” And a Jedi never lies.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Deborah Chow, who directed two fan-favourite episodes of The Mandalorian , is set to direct the upcoming Obi Wan adventure. LucasFilm boss Kathleen Kennedy said of the series in 2019: “We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga. Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I'm absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story."