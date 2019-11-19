Disney responds to Disney Plus hacking scandal: "There is no indication of a security breach"

Disney has responded to reports that potentially hundreds of Disney Plus accounts have been hacked and were being sold on forums and messageboards. The company says "there is no indication of a security breach on Disney Plus."

Disney told us in a short statement: "Disney takes the privacy and security of our users’ data very seriously and there is no indication of a security breach on Disney+"

This follows on in the wake of an investigation by ZDNet, which suggested that several Disney Plus accounts have been compromised and were being shared online for a fee of between $3-$11.

However, Disney's statement is clear: there has been no data breach on its end.

If you are currently using the same email and password across multiple websites, it may be worth taking the time out to change them and mix things up. If just one of those accounts has information stolen, it can potentially be used to access more of your accounts across the web. Keep things as random as possible, too. Avoid pet names, addresses, ZIP codes, or anything that might possibly be easily accessible by someone online.

Additionally, check your emails for any password change requests and keep an eye on our Disney Plus error guide. If you're seeing error code 86, then you'll want to contact Customer Service immediately as your account will have been blocked, potentially due to suspicious activity. You can also contact Disney Plus Help on Twitter or DisneyPlusHelp@Disney.com if you have any further concerns or queries.