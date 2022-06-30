Disco Elysium gets new dyslexia-friendly font update on PC

Disco Elysium has received an update that adds a new dyslexia-friendly font accessibility option.

As revealed via the game’s Steam page (opens in new tab), Disco Elysium has recently been updated to version 'b8a132b0' which gives another layer of accessibility to players. The dyslexia-friendly font update allows players to select the 'OpenDyslexic' typeface in the accessibility options and is supported in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese-Brazilian, and Polish languages. For other languages, such as Korean and Russian, the 'Nanum Square Round' and 'Adys' fonts will be used.

In the update’s patch notes, developer ZA/UM said: "These fonts were chosen after careful consideration and consultations with translation teams and academics, but as always, feedback is welcome." The dev also said it is continuing to investigate dyslexia-friendly font types for traditional Chinese and simplified Chinese, so soon the majority of the language options for Disco Elysium will be covered.

The patch notes finish with: "It’s important, especially for a game with over a million words, that we continue to make improvements to ensure everyone can have the best user experience during their time in Revachol."

ZA/UM is just one of many developers that are committed to creating more accessibility options in its games. God of War studio Santa Monica Studio recently shared the accessibility options for its upcoming game God of War: Ragnarok , which includes the likes of custom subtitle styles, controller remapping, high contrast mode, and more.

If you now fancy giving Disco Elysium a try on PC, the good news is that thanks to the Steam Summer Sale , the game is currently available for 65% less.