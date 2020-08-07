Lionsgate puts Baby in a sequel: Dirty Dancing sequel confirmed with Jennifer Grey returning

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer has confirmed what he called "one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood” – Jennifer Grey is returning as Baby for a Dirty Dancing sequel.

This is, Dirty Dancing fans be assured, not to be confused with what has popularly become known as Dirty Dancing 2 – actual title Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. That movie was a prequel/reimagining starring both Romola Garai and Diego Luna, while the newly announced movie, we presume, will continue the original story.

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history,” Feltheimer said, according to Deadline.

Dirty Dancing first reached cinema screens in 1987 and has featured in your mum's top five favourite movies ever since. The movie also popularised the song "(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Frank Previte, which has since become a wedding and cheesy nightclub staple.

Not to say this is one just for the parents out there – Dirty Dancing's a timeless tale of a holiday romance that everyone can enjoy, as has been proven by the movie's enduring popularity at cinemas (chances are, your local drive-in has shown Dirty Dancing at least once this pandemic).

Patrick Swayze, who played the iconic role of Johnny Castle, sadly died in 2009 after having pancreatic cancer. Whether the character will be recast remains unknown.

There's currently no release date for Dirty Dancing 2: Electric Swingaloo. In the meantime, why not check out one of the best feel-good movies of all time?