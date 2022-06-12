Diablo 4 tries to dodge Immortal criticisms with cosmetic-only microtransactions

Microtransactions have been a huge part of the backlash against Diablo Immortal

Diablo 4 necromancer
Diablo 4 will apparently dodge the microtransaction criticisms levelled at Diablo Immortal.

Earlier today, Diablo 4 had a big presence in the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, unveiling a brand new playable class, as well as PvP and other in-game features. Shortly after the presentation, Diablo global community lead Adam Fletcher popped up on Twitter to respond to someone with the statement just below, revealing microtransactions will be only for cosmetics in the new game.

This is in a pretty strong contrast to Diablo Immortal, the mobile spin-off which Blizzard just launched earlier this month. Players have been railing against the game's use of microtransactions since shortly after it first launched, with many voicing their discontent with the game tying microtransactions into the actual progression systems of the new game.

If Diablo 4 will avoid this entirely by reducing microtransactions to cosmetic purposes only, then that's a big improvement. Diablo 4's showing at the Xbox showcase look positively impressive, with massive amounts of detail going into the worldbuilding in particular. It was revealed in-game events can happen while you're exploring the world, for example, to make everything feel more dynamic.

Diablo 4 launches next year in 2023, Blizzard revealed at the Xbox showcase, and right now it's certainly shaping up to be one hell of a game. There won't be too long until we can actually get our hands on the latest game in the long-standing franchise for ourselves.

