Diablo 4 character creator has "more in-depth customization than any previous Diablo"

Diablo 4 character creator screenshots and details have been unveiled by Blizzard.

This is pre-alpha, work-in-progress stuff, but art director John Mueller says that: "At this point the work is a very good representation of what you will see when the game is in your hands." Expect comparably toothy hellhounds, equally repulsive flesh monstrosities, and yet more stylish armor in-game, in other words.

You can get a good view of how these tiny details add up to big differences in the gallery below, which includes over a dozen new screenshots including many highlighting different character outfits and designs.

Much of Blizzard's blog post – the latest in its quarterly Diablo updates – focuses on defining Diablo 4's overall visual language. Game director Luis Barriga touches on the importance of distinctive classes and monsters, while Mueller stresses the balance of realism and clarity that an isometric action-RPG like this needs. The top-level goal was to bring the detail and "warm quality" of Diablo 3's cinematics to the actual, real-time game, which required a "complete overhaul" of the game's art pipeline.

Character customization was one of the biggest challenges here, Mueller says. "We made massive improvements to the level of detail, the surfacing of complex materials like skin, cloth simulation, hair, fur, metal, even down to the details of the highlights of the eyes and rivulets of perspiration," he explains. "We built a robust character customization system that is entirely new to Diablo and it was a daunting amount of technical character work. These solutions had to work not just for a single character, but for hundreds of componentized armor sets, different body types, dozens of unique personas, and completely unique art for five distinct classes (to start)."

Lead character artist Arnaud Kotelnikoff offered a bit more about how these updated visuals will improve your ability to personalize your character.

"Diablo 4 has more in-depth customization for your characters than we’ve had in any previous Diablo games," he says. "You will be able to change the face of your character, the hairstyle, the facial hair (beards and eyebrows), and add jewelry (nose piercing or earrings), makeup, and body markings such as tattoos or body paint. You will also be able to change the color values of your character’s skin, eyes, hair/facial hair, and body markings. Some elements will be class specific, to support the classes’ unique backgrounds, but many will be shared between classes allowing more possibilities to mix and match."