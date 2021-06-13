Diablo 2 Resurrected gets September release date

Diablo 2 Resurrected, the remake of the classic 2000 action-RPG, now has an official September release date.

During today's big Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, Blizzard took to the virtual stage to announce that Diablo 2 Resurrected is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on September 23, 2021. The remake includes a major visual and performance overhaul of the Diablo 2 base game as well as Lord of Destruction, its only major expansion.

As mentioned, the release date was announced during Xbox's E3 showcase, but the same trailer and release date were shared to Diablo's official Youtube account, which confirms the game is launching on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on the same day.

If you aren't sold on revisiting an action-RPG that's old enough to drink this year, just check out this video comparing Diablo 2 Resurrected with OG Diablo 2 - the fully remastered visuals and animations make a massive difference. Plus, if you're a hopeless nostalgic like yours truly, you can even toggle between the classic and updated visuals without affecting the gameplay one bit.