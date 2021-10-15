Devil's Reign reins in X-Men, Winter Soldier, and more for January tie-ins

In Marvel's Devil's Reign event, Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, will take over most of New York City. And in January, the crossover will also take over a good portion of Marvel's line, as revealed in a preview of the publisher's January 2022 solicitations.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Along with the previously announced Daredevil: The Woman Without Fear and Devil's Reign: Superior Four, Marvel has previewed the solicitations for five more January Devil's Reign tie-ins, along with the core title, Devil's Reign #3.

First up, there's January 5's Devil's Reign: Villains for Hire #1. Villains for Hire was previously announced by name and included in Marvel's December 2021 solicitations by title only.

We now know Devil's Reign: Villains for Hire will be a three-issue limited series written by Clay McLeod Chapman with art from Manuel Garcia and covers from Skan. Judging by the cover of Villains for Hire #1, the titular villains include Electro, Rhino, Whiplash, Taskmaster, and more, all apparently helping civilians caught up in Kingpin's war on New York's vigilantes as a new iteration of Kingpin's personal Thunderbolts.

January 12 brings Spider-Woman #19 from writer Karla Pacheco and artist Pere Perez with a cover from Junguen Yoon, which ties into Devil's Reign with a mystery surrounding whether Jessica Drew - the one who stars in the title - is the "true Jessica Drew." Jessica Drew was replaced by a Skrull in the story Secret Invasion, though she was later rescued - but this tie-in may call that into question.

Then January 19 brings the start of another three-issue limited series, Devil's Reign: X-Men #1 from X-Men series writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto, who also provides covers. The story promises to reveal Emma Frost's "secret past with the Kingpin of Crime."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Finally, January 27 brings a Devil's Reign triple threat, starting with Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Devil's Reign #3. The halfway point of the main crossover event title, Devil's Reign #3 seems to set up Doctor Octopus' Superior Four tie-in, with Marvel stating that Kingpin "puts the Marvel Universe’s most powerful tools into (all six) hands of one of its most diabolical minds."

Could Doc Ock get his hands on the Infinity Stones? Six arms… Six stones… Marvel's announcement also teases a "gauntlet" of supervillains in the issue, meaning that may be exactly what goes down.

Round two of January 27's Devil's Reign hat-trick is the newly announced one-shot Devil's Reign: Winter Soldier #1 from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, with art from Nico Leon and a cover from Felipe Massafera. In Devil's Reign: Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes attempts to steal Kingpin's files on Bucky's secret past as the Winter Soldier - though things don't go as planned.

And finally, the third of January 27's three Devil's Reign tie-in releases will be Luke Cage: Streets of Fire #2, featuring a cover from Taurin Clarke, which continues writer Ho-Che Anderson and artist Ray-Anthony Height's Luke Cage limited series by teaming Luke up with the current Daredevil, Elektra.

It's also a part of Luke Cage's 50th anniversary and we've got more details here.

Here's a gallery of all the covers for January's Devil's Reign tie-ins:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

