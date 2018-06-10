Devil May Cry 5's coming in spring 2019 and it stars Nero, Dante, and a wise-talking mechanic

Devil May Cry 5 is real, it stars Nero, and it's coming in spring 2019. Capcom revealed the game, intended as a direct sequel to Devil May Cry 4 (rather than the DmC: Devil May Cry reboot that succeeded it) on the stage at Microsoft's E3 2018 press conference with a slow-motion-happy trailer. The perspective was slowed down but the action was still super-fast - this looks very much like a successor to the frenetic character action embodied by the original series.

Though the trailer mostly focused on Nero rolling around, killing lots of stuff, and using his cool new robot arm for all kinds of tricks (of course it has a grappling hook built in), it also introduced a new wise-talking mechanic character. She's the one who built Nero's arm and it looks like she'll be a regular companion throughout the game - though she sure as heck isn't doing all this work for free. Don't worry, the teaser ended with a quick appearance from original Devil May Cry protagonist Dante as well. He had his old long hair and a motorcycle and it was great.

Devil May Cry 5 was introduced as a "world premiere" on Microsoft's stage, which means that it isn't an exclusive or anything - it will probably come out on PS4 at the same time and possibly on PC as well. But still, nice of Microsoft to give Nero and friends a great big stage to do their debut on, right?

Oh, and one last thing: despite the fact that Microsoft now owns Ninja Theory, which developed DmC: Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 5 is being built internally at Capcom. We'll just have to wait and see what Ninja Theory gets up to next.

