Details for the DC May 2021 Superman titles revealed

May 2021's happenings in the core Superman titles continue the 'The One Who Fell' and 'Warworld Rising' stories that started in April along with a new back-up story starring Jimmy Olsen and a continuation of the adventures of Midnighter in Future State, respectively.

Superman #31 by John Timms (Image credit: DC)

May 11's Superman #31 by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Scott Godlewski is part two of 'The One Who Fell.'

"Thought to have been defeated long ago by Superman and his allies, the ancient Shadowbreed have returned in a horrifying new form, and Superman’s oldest ally has been assimilated into their ranks," reads DC's synopsis.

"As Jon and the besieged new Thakkramite leader search for the key that will help them defeat the creatures, Superman returns to the site of his first historic victory over the Shadowbreed in an attempt to warn the Thakkramites of the incoming threat. But Superman’s old allies kept terrible secrets from him, and both he and Jon are more vulnerable against the Shadowbreed than they know."

While DC refers to the "ancient Shadowbreed" creatures as having been previously defeated by Superman and his allies unless they've been renamed they appear to be brand-new antagonists.

In the 40-page Superman #31 back-up feature by writer Sean Lewis and artist Sami Basri, longtime and iconic Superman cast member Jimmy Olsen plans to build a backup squad to help the Man of Steel but it "looks like it's already falling apart when two of its members, Loose Cannon and Gangbuster, would rather fight than be friends."

This should be no surprise given Loose Cannon traditionally behaves exactly as his superhero name suggests he would.

John Timms draws Superman #31's main cover and Inhyuk Lee. draws a card stock variant cover.

Action Comics #1031 cover by Mikel Janín (Image credit: DC)

Over in May 25's Action Comics #1031, Johnson continues the 'Warworld Rising' storyline he began in April with artist Daniel Sampere.

"After a war-torn battleship escapes Warworld and makes the perilous journey to Earth, Superman searches for answers about the identities of its mysterious refugees and their apparent link to the planet Krypton," reads DC's description. "Could there be other Kryptonians in the universe? Meanwhile, Atlantean scientists study the wreckage of the Warworld vessel…and make a shocking discovery that could change the balance of power on Earth."

And in the third Action Comics Midnighter back-up story since the March Infinite Frontier soft reboot continuing his Future State adventures, "stuck in the wrong timeline, Midnighter continues to gather intel on the Chrysalis in hopes of finding an answer. But will it cost him his relationship with Apollo? And who is being held captive at Trojan Solutions?"

The Midnighter back-up feature is by writers Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad with art by Michael Avon Oeming.

Mikel Janín drawn the main over for the 40-page Action Comics #1031 and Julian Totino Tedesco draws a cardstock variant.

Look for DC's full May 2021 solicitations on Friday, February 12 here on Newsarama.

