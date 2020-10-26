PS5 launch title Destruction AllStars delayed to 2021 as a PS Plus freebie

Vehicular action game Destruction AllStars is no longer on the list of PS5 launch games , and will instead be released in February 2021 as a free game available through PlayStation Plus.

Director Pete Smith discussed the game's updated schedule in a recent blog post . Beginning February 2021, Destruction AllStars will be available through PS Plus for free for two full months. With the game now effectively headed for a free-to-play launch, prospective PS5 owners who've already pre-ordered the game will be refunded.

Smith also explained why Destruction AllStars was delayed. "Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world," he says. "We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PS Plus members?"

"This may be disappointing news for some of you who were looking to play the game at launch, but we hope you understand the decision," Smith adds.

This delay means PS5 will have one less launch title when it arrives on November 12, but Destruction AllStars was never a tentpole release, so it shouldn't affect the console's launch too much. Launching on PS Plus has also been a tremendous boon for games like Rocket League and Fall Guys in the past, so perhaps Destruction AllStars will ride a similar wave as a surprise multiplayer breakout.

We last saw Destruction AllStars in action last month with the reveal of some flashy cars and abilities , as well as plans for post-launch support.