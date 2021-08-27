Why Destiny 2 Radiant Dance Machines are a must have - how to get them and use them

Season of the Lost has been out for less than a week and the new Destiny 2 Radiant Dance Machines (Exotic Hunter Boots) are already proving to be a must-have piece of gear. Theses boots were Destiny 1 classics that launched with the Dark Below expansion but have made a return in Destiny 2 with a fresh update. Now when you’re wearing the Radiant Dance Machines, dodging near an enemy will allow you to dodge additional times for a brief period. Pairing this with the right mods allows you get your Super back far quicker than normal. Here’s how you can get them.

How to get the Destiny 2 Radiant Dance Machines Exotic Hunter boots

The Radiant Dance Machines Exotic Hunter boots are new to Destiny 2 with Season of the Lost. However, unlike most of the Exotics in Destiny 2, they cannot be earned from Exotic Engrams or through random luck and only have a chance of dropping from solo Legend or Master Lost Sector completions.

Legend and Master Lost Sectors are tougher versions of some of the normal Lost Sectors in Destiny 2. They can be particularly hard due to high power ratings, tough modifiers, and lots of Champion enemies. Getting through one does offer you the chance to get an Exotic item of a particular armor type that matches your class – helmets, chest armor, gauntlets, or boots. The only way to have a chance of getting Radiant Dance Machines is to keep running a Legend or Master Lost Sector that is offering Exotic boots as a Hunter.

These high-difficulty Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 are on a daily rotation, so every day in Destiny 2 sees a different pair of Lost Sectors and Exotic loot opportunities. Furthermore, you only have a chance to get an Exotic armor piece if you complete it alone. These Lost Sectors also only give out Exotics you don’t have, so the only way to guarantee a pair of Radiant Dance Machines is to make sure you have every other pair of Exotic Hunter boots in Destiny 2. You’ll need to be the highest power level you can be to make it as easy as possible to complete multiple runs.

How to use Destiny 2 Radiant Dance Machines to get a Super ability quickly

Destiny 2 players have discovered an optimal mod combination that allows Hunter players to get their Super ability in a fraction of its normal time by dodging as frequently as possible with Radiant Dance Machines equipped. You can add in other mods and Exotic weapons to improve this build further, but the basic loadout requires Radiant Dance Machines and a few mods. You will need:

Dynamo Mod: This mod reduces your Super ability cooldown when you use your Class ability near enemies. It’s a Void energy mod that slots into your helmet. Having one slotted is essential but doubling up is optimal.

This mod reduces your Super ability cooldown when you use your Class ability near enemies. It’s a Void energy mod that slots into your helmet. Having one slotted is essential but doubling up is optimal. Distribution Mod: Like Dynamo, this mod reduces all ability cooldowns, including your Super, when you use your Class ability near enemies. This is class item mod has no energy type so it can be slotted into any class item. Slot two Distribution Mods if you can.

Like Dynamo, this mod reduces all ability cooldowns, including your Super, when you use your Class ability near enemies. This is class item mod has no energy type so it can be slotted into any class item. Slot two Distribution Mods if you can. High Mobility: Mobility dictates things like your movement speed and jump height. Crucially, for Hunters it also affects their Dodge Class ability cooldown time. You need to increase your Mobility as much as possible by wearing armor that rolled with high Mobility or slotting in extra Mobility mods into your armor. Having Tier 10 Mobility will allow you to get your Dodge back in 11 seconds.

Mobility dictates things like your movement speed and jump height. Crucially, for Hunters it also affects their Dodge Class ability cooldown time. You need to increase your Mobility as much as possible by wearing armor that rolled with high Mobility or slotting in extra Mobility mods into your armor. Having Tier 10 Mobility will allow you to get your Dodge back in 11 seconds. High Intellect: Intellect affects your Super ability cooldown. Having high Intellect will make allow you to get your Super even faster, especially with doubled up Dynamo and Distribution mods.

With this Destiny 2 Radiant Dance Machines loadout, you can potentially get your Hunter Super in less than 30 seconds by dodging multiple times in a row with Radiant Dance Machines, waiting to get your Dodge back, and then dodging again. Destiny 2 PvE YouTuber Ehroar pointed out that once you’ve got your Super, you can quickly switch to another Exotic that improves your Super, such as the Celestial Nighthawk Exotic helmet for Golden Gun. This loadout also works for all Hunter Subclasses, so you can frequently get top-tier PvE Supers, such as Golden Gun or Shadowshot, so long as you have enemies to Dodge next to.

However, Destiny 2 Hunter players, be warned. Given how strong the potential of this Hunter build is, it’s likely that Bungie will balance this in an upcoming update or may even nerf it with a quick hotfix. Season of the Splicer introduced the Star-Eater Scales Exotic Hunter boots which were so powerful that they ended up getting fully disabled for 24 hours during the reprised Destiny 2 Vault of Glass World’s First race. If you want to try this loadout, you need to get your Hunter into a Destiny 2 Lost Sector that is offering Exotic boots as soon as possible to be in with a chance of getting Radiant Dance Machines.

