Destiny 2 Prophecy dungeon will return next week alongside the big next-gen update

December 8 will be a big day for Destiny 2, with the long-awaited return of the Prophecy dungeon now queued up alongside the game's next-gen update, not to mention the first Iron Banner PvP event of the Season of the Hunt.

Bungie revealed the lineup for next week's update in its latest blog post . Prophecy, which was introduced in the Season of Arrivals and removed before the release of Destiny 2: Beyond Light , will return as a weekly powerful challenge. Nothing about the dungeon's activities or loot has changed, but it will be nice to have it back, if only to have a Power-relevant dungeon to clear.

The next-gen update is arguably more important, and after assuring 4K resolution and 60 FPS for both next-gen consoles (and 1080p for Xbox Series S), Bungie's confirmed 120Hz support for PvP. The next-gen version of the game will also sport cross-play between console generations, much faster load times, and a highly requested field of view slider. If you own Destiny 2 on PS4 or Xbox One, you'll get it for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X respectively, and you'll need around 70GB of free hard drive space to install it.

The footnote for Tuesday's update is Iron Banner, which would normally be a bigger deal were it not for the larger changes coming on the same day. Iron Banner is a great source of powerful loot that can really speed up the leveling process, so it's well worth playing. This month's Iron Banner will feature armor sets and weapons used in previous events, though, so don't expect anything new.

New to Destiny 2? You're not alone; our own Alyssa Mercante has plunged headfirst into Bungie's MMO shooter and found herself both confused and enamored .