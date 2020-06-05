Destiny 2 is holding a special event this Saturday to blow up the Almighty

The Almighty, the Cabal ship which has been quietly hurtling toward Destiny 2's Last City during the Season of the Worthy, will seemingly be shot down tomorrow, Saturday, June 7.

Bungie posted a teaser for the Almighty's finale on Twitter . "Rasputin is at full power," it said, referring to the millions of Seraph Tower events completed throughout the season. "Tomorrow at [10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST] we take aim at the Almighty."

The Almighty's impending crash was introduced on the first day of the season but hasn't really been mentioned since, with events like the Guardian Games stealing the spotlight for most of the season. However, over the last two weeks, a silhouette of the Almighty has popped up in the Tower's skybox, and it got considerably closer in the latest weekly reset. In other words, the Almighty is getting close, so it's about time Rasputin got off his robot ass and did something about it.

Players expected to see the Almighty return before the end of the current season - in part because datamined events suggest it will play a major role in an upcoming disaster - but nobody thought its sendoff would come on a Saturday. Destiny 2 usually introduces big events on Tuesdays with weekly resets, but it seems Bungie wanted to address the Almighty before Season 11 kicks off on June 9.