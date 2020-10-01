Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2020 starts next week

Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost event will be making a comeback next week on October 6.

You can see the announcement of the Festival of the Lost making a return in the tweet from the official Destiny 2 Twitter account just below. The Halloween-themed festival will be returning next Tuesday, which is the traditional day that all Destiny 2 updates kick off on.

Goblins and Ghouls, Warlocks and Wolves prepare for a celebration so thrilling it will wake the dead! 🎃 Festival of the Lost returns October 6th🎃 Free for all players🎃 Join if you dare pic.twitter.com/FaJRjKBKk1October 1, 2020

If you're unfamiliar with Festival of the Lost, it's an event that's been running in Destiny 2 every October for a few years now. You'll always be given fancy masks to wear while the event runs on, which last year happened to be a mask representing Master Rahool. The Haunted Forest might also return, a twist on the usual Infinite Forest mode from the Tower.

It looks like Eva Levante will be returning for the event, a merchant that regularly features in Destiny 2's rotating events, who was last seen in The Dawning event for the game earlier this year. You'll have nearly a month to take part in the Festival of the Lost event, until it concludes on November 3.

There's a lot to look forward to in the future of Bungie's shooter. Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches later this year in November, bringing an entirely new chapter to the game with brand new locations, as well as cycling out tons of old locations like Mercury, Nessus, and more.

