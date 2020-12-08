Destiny 2 crossplay release date set for 2021

Destiny 2 crossplay will finally be available next year in 2021.

Earlier today on December 8, a brand new Destiny 2 Dev Update blog post was released, in which assistant director Joe Blackburn revealed several new features coming to the game in 2021, among which is crossplay. You might remember that cross-save functionality between all platform was added to Destiny 2 was added earlier this year, but next year we'll finally be able to play with all players between PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

An update from Assistant Game Director Joe Blackburn. Coming in 2021:💠 More weapons and armor💠 Crossplay💠 Vault of Glass Returns💠 Transmog💠 Fallen S.A.B.E.R. and Devil’s Lair Strikes💠 and more! https://t.co/zAASgXPcjsDecember 8, 2020

This was just one thing among a slate of new announcements for Destiny 2, though. The dev update post revealed that the Vault of Glass Raid will also be returning to the game next year in 2021, as will two new Strikes in the forthcoming Season 3, DDOS protection for all console players in the same season, and more.

Today actually marks the day that Destiny 2 gets its big next-gen upgrade. At the time of writing, the update hasn't gone live just yet, but Bungie previously revealed that 4K/60FPS functionality would be made available for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S players today on December 8.

On top of all these additions coming to Destiny 2 next year, the Witch Queen expansion has already been dated for 2021. Earlier this year, alongside the reveal of Beyond Light, Bungie announced that three expansions would be coming to Destiny 2 over the next three years: Beyond Light, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall. However, Bungie game director Luke Smith stated that he doubted any of the expansions would ever be as big as 2018's Forsaken.

If you're still trucking through Destiny 2's latest expansion, you can head over to our full Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide for all the information you need to master the new content.