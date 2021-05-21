Destiny 2 crossplay beta starts on May 25, but it won’t include PvP

Destiny 2 is running a crossplay beta weekend on May 25, letting players from all platforms play together.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer has only been live for a week or so but we’re already getting closer to one of the most requested features, which allows players on different consoles to take each other on. This is just a beta test for now, as Bungie says the plan is to launch crossplay during the next season, but it’s still exciting to see.

The Destiny 2 cross-play beta will run from May 25 to May 27 and it will see the introduction of a specific Vanguard Strikes Cross-Play Beta playlist.

Guardians across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Google Stadia will be able to join forces in Vanguard Strikes through matchmaking. There is no way to specifically join up with certain players on other platforms though, and you won’t be able to create a fireteam with players on other platforms either, so it's going to pot luck as to who you’re partnered with.

All players who complete three strikes in the Vanguard Strikes Cross-Play Beta playlist will receive a special “Stars Crossed” emblem as a thank you gift.

A few lucky Destiny 2 players got the chance to try out crossplay early when Bungie accidentally activated the feature a week ago. Bungie was quick to fix the error and turn it back off, but it did encourage players to partake in a little cross-platform carnage while it lasted.

You can see the full details of what is coming to Destiny 2 in the coming weeks over at the Bungie website , including the long-awaited return of the Vault of Glass raid.

Destiny 2 Tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events | Destiny 2 Aspect of Destruction | Born in Darkness Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide | Destiny 2: Beyond Light Entropic Shard guide